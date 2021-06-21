Men can be victims too. Men also suffer from abuse, especially physical and emotional abuse, and may be even more ashamed to seek help.

This is the message celebrated Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena has passed on, as men around the globe were being celebrated on Fathers’ Day.

Speaking on Adom TV‘s weekend entertainment show, Ahosepe Xtra, Kwabena Kwabena called on society to accord men the same recognition as women in matters relating to dignity.

Using himself as an example, the musician, born George Kwabena Adu, said he had never hit a woman, but in his case, the opposite is a reality.

He recounted how he was assaulted by several women, revealing that he was even slapped.

RELATED

On top of being assaulted by a woman, he painfully recounted how the said woman had the backing of men.

However, he added that he comforts himself with the Bible, typically the book of Proverbs, which advises men to flee from quarrelsome women.

Video below: