Award-winning gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has, for the first time, disclosed he was once in police grips.

Speaking on Adom TV‘s Ahosepe Xtra during the Never Have I Done Games, the Jamestown inhabitant confessed he was arrested for an undisclosed crime.

When pushed further to elaborate on what led him to be in cuffs, the singer said that is private and I cannot say it on air.

Despite not giving full details of the arrest, the Bo Noo Ni composer stated he wants to be truthful on his past life since he is a role model to many.

That notwithstanding, he revealed some positive traits he has exhibited since childhood, pertaining to his relationship, job and church.

The now-married man said prior to tying the knot with his childhood lover, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, he had never double-dated.

He, however, revealed he had been attracted to a member of his church.

The upholder of truth also revealed he has never lied on his Curriculum Vitae to gain a job.

On his church life, he said he has never faked being under the influence of the Holy Spirit, but can confess to spending his tithe and offertory.

“I was little then, I was only five years and didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.