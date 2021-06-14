Ghanaian-Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, dropped a bombshell when she confessed she had been cheating in her relationship and marriage in the last 10 years.

She revealed this while addressing the issue of keeping the opposite sex as a best friend.

Using herself as an example, Princess Shyngle encouraged partners never to allow their other halves to have besties of the opposite sex, explaining they may be closer than it may seem.

She confessed she had a male ‘bestie’ she kept for 10 years, and in that period, she was constantly warming his bed despite both of them having sexual partners.

After proclaiming they were just friends in the presence of their respective partners, Princess Shyngle ended up marrying her supposed bestie, but their union hit rock bottom shortly after.

“Do y’all agree with me on this one… As for me there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie, cuz I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years and his girl believed it she would actually let us hang out and chill and my man at the time also believed it and 10 years later we got married,” she said.

To her, the only way such genuine closeness can exist between the opposite sex is if one partner is a faggot.

“I can imagine what is going through their mind now… all my life I’ve tried having a male bestie but all want to smash at some point… long story short never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing bed, taking trips with the opposite sex because they’re definitely fc.king oh unless he’s gay typo with exit I meant exist my English teachers don’t come for me,” she said.

However, her claims have been greeted with negativities, some of her followers clarified that her situation was out of lack of morals and the urge to cheat.