Deputy Minister-designate for Health, Mahama Asei Seini, wants the Health Ministry to probe Pay or Die documentary conducted by Francisca Enchill of Corruption Watch in collaboration with Adom FM and Joy FM.

The documentary uncovered the rot in service delivery to pregnant women in Ghana’s public hospitals.



Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Mr Seini condemned the practice by the alleged health officials and called for probe to punish the culprits involved.

On Agenda 111 hospitals as promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the nominee said a total of 75 contracts have been awarded awaiting sod-cutting for commencement of the projects.