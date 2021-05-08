Rapper Strongman has stepped forth as the first A-list musician to release a song to advocate for the #FixGhanaNow agenda that has been trending all week.

The rapper touched on issues happening presently in the country among other things that need to be fixed to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, since Monday, some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to register their displeasure towards the incumbent government.

They bemoaned hardships facing them with regards to the increase in taxes, poor infrastructure among other social amenities that must be implemented including a better healthcare system and roads.

Strongman has added his voice to the campaign, stressing on the need for politicians to serve the citizens by honouring their campaign promises.

Check out the music video produced by TubhaniMuzik below: