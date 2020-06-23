Former Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings, turned a year older on June 22, 2020.

Some of the people who helped in putting smiles on his face were Ghanaian music duo, Keche and ‘their wife’, Joana Gyan who also doubles as their manager and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Empire Legacy Limited. (Joana is the wife of Keche Andrew).

The group sang the popular ‘Happy Birthday’ song for Mr Rawlings.

READ ALSO:

They climaxed their performance by singing their smash hit song, ‘Aluguntugui’ to the former Ghanaian president.

Mr Rawlings laughed out loud after Keche and those present finished the performance.

Watch the video below: