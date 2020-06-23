Former President, Jerry John Rawlings turned 73 yesterday June 22, 2020.

Rawlings is the first president of the fourth republic of the country who served from the year 1993 to 2001.

Mr Rawlings made headlines earlier this month when he was spotted in a bushy hair with a bushy beard.

READ ALSO:

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, the former president has received loads of goodwill messages from Ghanaians including the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia.

From his days as President till date, let’s glance through 10 lovely photos of the icon that prove that he’s actually a man of the people:



