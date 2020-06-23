Goran Barjaktarevic of Legon Cities Football Club has emerged as the highest-paid coach in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Players and coaches in the top-flight football, according to reports, are not been paid well due to the low patronage and the lack of sponsorship for clubs.

The situation has forced players to seek greener pastures.

However, a report filed by Accra based Angel FM has revealed that the highest-paid coach in Ghana takes GH¢30,000 while others take home GH¢900 monthly.

Below is a list of some coaches and their alleged monthly salaries.

1. Goran Barjaktarevic (Legon Cities) – GH¢30,000

2. Maxwell Konadu (Asante Kotoko) – GH¢18,000

3. Savisa Bozicic (King Faisal) – GH¢14,475.00

4. Edward Nii Odoom (Accra Hearts of Oak) – GH¢6,000

5. Paa Kwesi Fabian (Aduana Stars) – GH¢4,000

6. Thomas Duah (AshantiGold) – GH¢3500

7. Samuel Boadu (Medeama SC)- GH¢3000

8. Henrik Lehm (Inter Allies) – GH¢2500

9. Annor Walker (Accra Great Olympics) – GH¢2,500

10. David Oclo (Liberty Professionals) – GH¢2,000