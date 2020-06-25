Following series of intense backlash, media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has done the needful by registering her gifted Range Rover which had generated some talk on social media.

The move became necessary when social media brought to Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)’s attention of two cars bearing the same number plate.

Nana Aba, after she was made aware through an official letter by DVLA that she stands a 12-month jail term, quickly rushed to register her gift.

She opted for the registration number N 1-20 which has thereby given her the opportunity to cruize without restriction in her ‘controversial’ Range Rover.

The DVLA has also issued an official statement of her registration but added it will still probe further into how the number plate of a white Nissan Rogue was transferred to a Black Range Rover.