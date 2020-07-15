Baby daddy of celebrated broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has donated to a mother of three children who due to leprosy, have had their legs amputated.

Osebor, as he is popularly called, made the donation in the studios of Adom FM on Wednesday, during the station’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

He donated to the mother-of-three, three newly purchased wheel chairs to aid movement of the children, and also gave her some monies in a bulky envelope to engage in a trade to help cater for her children.

Popular New Patriotic Party member, Bernard Oduro Nyarko, also gave the mother-of-three GHS 1,000.00.

Background

60-year-old Abena Donkor, a peasant farmer at Breman Esumanjura in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central region.

Her three children, identified as Doris Ashan, 25, Frank Ashan, 23, Rawlings Ashan 17, and all have their legs amputated as a result of leprosy.

The disease has been with the children from infancy and has caused a lot of damage to the family including the death of their father Mr Ashan.

Speaking to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, she disclosed she has to sell her clothes and other personal belongings to make sure there is food on the table.

The only girl Ashan, has both legs amputated while the two have one leg each amputated and with no wheelchair to assist in their movement, Aunty Doris has been the support.

The 60-year-old mother carries them at her back whenever the need for them to move arises; be it nature’s call in the day or night.

The agony, pain, stigmatisation and hardship of an old single mother in caring for such children are heartbreaking and beyond imagination.

That notwithstanding, madam Donkor has stood firm for the past decade to put a smile on the faces of the children again.