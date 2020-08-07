The police have busted a web designer and a blogger over pornography.

Anderson Ofosuhene Anim aka Morio Gee is alleged to have collected monies from victims, both children and adult under the pretext of pulling down their nude pictures and videos from the internet.

Despite collecting the monies, he allegedly splashed the videos and pictures of the victims on social media.

The accused, said to have conducted his activities at Osino, in the Eastern Region, allegedly operated a porn-related website.

It is believed that suspect Anim had invested the proceeds of crime in houses and vehicles after he had made victims pay between GH¢100 and GH¢500 through mobile money.

He appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, with charges of child pornography, publication of obscene material and general provision of cybercrime and money laundering.

The court, presided over by Susana Eduful, preserved his plea pending further investigations into the matter.

The court has remanded him into Police custody to reappear on August 19.

Prosecuting, Inspector Princess Tettey Boafo, prayed the court to grant the Police ample time for further investigations.

Daniel Kupala represented suspect Anim as counsel.

The case of the prosecution is that, in January last year, the Cybercrime Unit of Criminal Investigation Department through intelligence gathered that the website was operating in the internet space by publishing nude videos and pictures of Ghanaian children and adults without their knowledge.

Prosecution said further inquiry revealed that suspect Anim, the owner of the website, collected monies from victims via mobile money before pulling down videos and pictures of victims from the website.

But even after paying the monies, the videos and pictures, however, were seen on social media platforms.

The prosecution said on January 30, this year, the Cybercrime Unit team proceeded to Mr Anim’s residence at Osino, where he was found uploading videos on the pornographic website.

According to prosecution, all digital devices were retrieved and efforts were underway to apprehend Mr Anim’s accomplices who took nude videos and pictures of victims and sent the same to him (suspect).