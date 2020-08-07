“When life gives you curves, you flaunt them,” is the message Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay sought to pass when she released a ‘hot’ photo to the world.

The photo was taken in the streets when Wendy Shay was distracted by her long nails.

The ‘unlooking’ photo has taken Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy out of his shells. He says he is obsessed with Wendy Shay’s body.

Her semi-covered chest, which put her black bra and navel to view, has indeed wowed Kelvyn Boy.

MORE

Their latest display of affection comes after they announced they had quashed their ‘beef’ with a collaboration which their fans have always wished for.