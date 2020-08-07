Nollywood actress and new mum, Regina Daniels and her husband, billionaire politician and businessman, Ned Nwoko, have finally shown their son, Munir, to the world.

In the latest post on the couple’s YouTube channel, Our Circle – Episode 7, titled ‘Baby Reveal’, the couple showed off the adorable baby’s face and talked about who the baby looks like.

See more photos below:

The talented young actress and her husband held a private naming ceremony for their new baby boy, where he was christened as Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos from the ceremony, Regina Daniels stated that welcoming her new baby has been an exciting experience for her.

“Newborns represent life, hope and the promise of love…Pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower!,” she wrote.

Watch the latest episode of their post below: