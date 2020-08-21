President Nana Akufo-Addo has responded to calls for an airport in the Central regional capital Cape Coast.

Several calls for the construction of an airport in Cape Coast have been made by the people living in the region due to the enormous number of tourists received in the region each year.

Speaking in an interview, monitored by adomonline.com on University of Cape Coast-based Atlantic FM on Friday, President Akufo-Addo posited that the government would take a critical look at the need for an airport in the coastal region.

“This place is an hour and a half from the capital, Accra, which has an airport and so does Takoradi, but it is not for the government to say Cape Coast does not need an airport but rather if there really is a need for it seeing that Tamale, Takoradi, Kumasi, Sunyani, Ho, Wa and Accra all have airports, we will look at it,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo is currently in the Central region to unveil the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2020 December 7 polls.

The president is seeking a second term at the presidency.