A photo of singer Sista Afia and rapper Freda Rhymz is currently making waves on social media after the duo shared the same photo with their fans on social media.

This came as a surprise because the two musicians went head-to-head in a rap feud that received apt attention in the entertainment industry some months ago.

With Freda Rhymz, the idea of Sista Afia switching from hiplife to doing rap annoyed her so she joined the wave to put the Jeje singer back in her spot with her ‘KMT’ song.

But in their latest post after smoking the peace pipe, Freda Rhymz said: I’m sorry for causing you pain sis, thanks for the love & support!❤️🦋 When should we drop this????.

Meanwhile, Sista Afia, who earlier apologised to Freda Rhymz, had this to say after posting their photo: We move! @fredarhymzgh Drop it ❤️👑.

Check out their post below:

