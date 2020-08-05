The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, today acquired his voter identification card at a registration centre at Bole in the Savannah Region.

Mr Mahama, who was received by a large crowd, called on Ghanaians to endeavour to acquire their voter’s identification cards to enable them to vote come December 7.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the media on the sidelines, Mr Mahama said, the recent incidents of violence reported in the ongoing registration exercise are deliberate attempts by the Akufo-Addo government to remain in power.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to register so they will kick out the New Patriotic Party.

Check photos below: