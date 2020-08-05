John Mahama gets voter ID Card
John Mahama gets voter ID Card

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, today acquired his voter identification card at a registration centre at Bole in the Savannah Region.

Mr Mahama, who was received by a large crowd, called on Ghanaians to endeavour to acquire their voter’s identification cards to enable them to vote come December 7.

Addressing the media on the sidelines, Mr Mahama said, the recent incidents of violence reported in the ongoing registration exercise are deliberate attempts by the Akufo-Addo government to remain in power.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to register so they will kick out the New Patriotic Party.

