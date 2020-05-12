Ghanaian Afropop Singer, Wendy Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has waded into the ongoing beef between Sista Afia, Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz.

For about two weeks now, the three female rappers have been going back-and-forth with themselves as to who is the best rapper amid replying each other with ‘diss’ songs

However, to the Rufftown records signee, it is more of women empowerment than a beef between her colleague artistes.

Taking to Twitter, she described it as a showcase of talent, adding her female colleagues are now waking up.

Her comment has since attracted backlash from some twitter users with many asking her to join in if she has the talent she is talking of.

Read the post below: