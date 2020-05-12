Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has said her stewardship as a representative of her constituents has earned her many accolades and nicknames in the constituency.

The most popular among the nicknames is ‘Bulldozer’ due to the massive changes she has brought to the area.

Hon Alhassan disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme Tuesday while giving account of her stewardship so far since becoming an MP.

According to the MP, aside the numerous road projects in the area, she has been able to lobby for the construction of a 22-bed hospital facility in the area.

The hospital facility, Madam Alhassan said is to improve and deliver affordable healthcare for the well-being of the people in her constituency.

On education, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP said she has improved security and improved infrastructure at the University of Ghana.

She revealed that she has supported the university to increase visibility of security and enhanced security patrols on campus due to the incessant attacks on students at night.

She added that she’s held capacity building programmes for identifiable women’s groups in the constituency.

With support from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and constituents, Hon. Lydia Alhassan said she is encouraged to do more.