There was a general quiet at the High Court in Accra as some former government officials are jailed for causing financial loss to the state.

The three former officials including Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, a former board chairman of the National Communication Authority (NCA) and two others are to serve various terms in prison for willfully causing financial loss of $4m to the state.

They will serve six years imprisonment for various roles played in the loss of the $4m.

Below are some photos of the atmosphere at the court when the ex-government officials were jailed.

