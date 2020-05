Singer Wendy Shay has described the ongoing brouhaha between musicians Sista Afia and Eno Barony as one that would empower their music careers.

According to her, though people see the negative side of the whole brouhaha on social media, she’s happy her colleagues are rather showcasing their talent.

MORE:

“U call it beef, I call it women empowerment. All I see is women showcasing their talent… Female artists are gradually waking up [SIC],” she said.

Read post below: