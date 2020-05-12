I’ll never diss a female rapper who looks like a corpse – Medikal to Eno Barony

Rapper Medikal has finally opened up after female rapper, Eno Barony, put out a song which many believed had verses referring to him.

This follows a rap feud between Sista Afia and Eno Barony, where the two female rappers went head-to-head to settle on who is the rap queen.

Eno Barony’s reply to Sista Afia on her ‘Argument’ track, according to some entertainment fanatics, mentioned Medikal as a ghostwriter feeding Sista Afia with lyrics.

Sista Afia, meanwhile, came out to address those rumours, saying Medikal knew nothing about it.

MORE:

Just when Ghanaians thought the issue had settled, Medikal has added salt to injury.

In series of tweets, he said the female rapper could’ve taken advantage of the fact that he is a better rapper now to collaborate on a song but instead she chose to battle him for nothing.

To his fans, the Omo Ada hitmaker said:

Don’t ever think I will waste time recording a diss track to a female rapper, especially when the person looks like corpse. Issa dead tin. [SIC]

Four years ago eno Linked up for a feature, gave her a verse and pulled up to shoot the video when called without charging a penny, never expected her to disrespect me in anyway, especially when I haven’t wronged you.This is why people don’t do good sometimes I guess.

Advising Eno Barony, the AMG rapper tweeted the more, thus:

You could have linked up again after all those years for another verse cuz I am hotter than I was back then ! But no, Human being, you would rather put dirt on my name for clout than get a hit song you can chop from.

So this is what’s gonna happen, you will probably do couple of diss songs and direct them to me, and as we all know, Ghanaians will hail you and mock me to make you believe you are the bomb, while they still jam to my music in their homes and parties.

Check out Medikal’s original tweet below: