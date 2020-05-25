Rapper Freda Rhymz says she believes singer Sista Afia has caused damage to her reputation.

In a live banter on UTV, Freda Rhymz said Sista Afia was the one who attacked her at TV3 premises, hence the reason she is accusing her of running her brand through the mud.

I wouldn’t have said a word because I was already going my way but you came at me. I should say you have dented my brand not the other way, she said.

Meanwhile, Sista Afia, who was seated on the same show, expressed her astonishment with regards to her statement.

According to her, she doesn’t see Freda Rhymz having any brand to protect unlike hers.

Which brand? Are you now building it? Sista Afia teased.