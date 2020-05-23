After months of no football in the West African country, musician Fameye has called for the return of football with preventive measures in Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association has suspended all football related activities following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ghana’s case count is at 6,617 with 1,978 recoveries and 31 deaths cases.

But the award winning musician believes life must go on even with the era of the virus.

According to him, football and musicians must be allowed to perform at events with safety measures.

“I think football must come back with preventive measures,” he told Mavis Amanor on the Ladies Time Show on Asempa FM.

“Musicians must be allowed to play their show because we cannot stay without doing anything.

“I think with measures, we can go back and live our normal lives,” he said.

He also revealed his love for football.

“I used to play football during my days at SSS. I also played a local team at Madina and I was called Eto’o.

“At a point, I was confused because I wanted to be a musician while playing but I finally settled on being a musician,” he added.