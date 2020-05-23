Kumawood actor and pastor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, is set to be buried on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in a private burial at Obosomase in the Eastern region.

He will be laid in state at Lakeside Estate Community 5 in Accra for filing past from 7:am to 9:30 am.

ALSO READ:

Taking to Instagram, colleague actress, Christian Awuni, shared a poster of the funeral arrangements which has attracted reactions from many followers.

Late Bishop Nyarko aged 50, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 while undergoing treatment at Ridge Hospital.

He was survived by five children.

Read the details below: