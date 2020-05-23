Social media has been inundated with fresh photos of curvaceous Kumawood actress, Purfcie Conna and her fans cannot stop gushing over them.

The actress, who is noted for starring in a number of local series, is also known for her beautiful physique and amazing curves. Popular actress, Moesha Buduong, is equally known for her curvaceous body.

Apart from acting, it is believed that Purfcie Conna is a marketing executive, entrepreneur, and graphics designer.

When it comes to her family, she is the fourth born of her parents.

YEN.com.gh has put together photos of Purfcie Conna that speak volumes of her matchless beauty: