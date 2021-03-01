Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku

Baako, has reacted to an order by the Judicial Service of Ghana to media houses to pull down stories on online platforms it deems “hateful and incendiary” against the Supreme Court.

This has attracted public uproar with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) expressing its displeasure.

Some veteran journalists, including Ben Ephson, have lashed out at the judiciary noting that the letter amounts to gagging media freedom.

In support, Mr Baako said the Judiciary should have provided specific instances of the problematic publications they find or found incendiary.

Mr Baako

sent a text to Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday after show host, Philip Osei Bonsu discussed the issue.



My philosophy is to this effect : I prefer ugly noises to a culture of silence. That’s a non-negotiable position relative to our collective experience as a nation and a people. Having stated that: methinks the Judicial Service’s statement lacked specificity and particularisation.

That’s its Achilles heel. They should have provided specific instances of the problematic publications they find or found incendiary. And indeed, there have been such publications; some calling for repetition and glorification of the heinous and hideous event of June 30, 1982! My preference would have been for the Judicial Service to have petitioned the NMC on the specifics.

At worst , they could have done what they did during the 2013 Election Petition. Even though, I do not recommend that option because I detest the animal called CONTEMPT especially the consequences of custodial sentence that usually comes along with it! Let’s criticize the thrust of the Judicial Service’s statement without missing the threats directed at individual members of the Highest Court of the Land. We have a tightrope to walk. And we can!