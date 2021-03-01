Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A member of the New Patriotic Party has revealed the motive behind President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on live television.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in a tweet, said the President wants to boost public confidence and assure those anxious that the vaccines are very safe.

Read tweet below: