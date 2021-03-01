A member of the New Patriotic Party has revealed the motive behind President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on live television.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in a tweet, said the President wants to boost public confidence and assure those anxious that the vaccines are very safe.



The President and First Lady of Ghana just took their covid-19 vaccination injection to let you and I know that it is safe to do so when it comes to our turn. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 1, 2021



