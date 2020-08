David Thomas Atombulu, a notorious armed robber in Sefwi Wiawso has been rearrested by the Sefwi Wiawso Police Command.

David Atombulu was arrested for possession of three AK-47 rifles, police torchlight, a solar panel and sharp objects.

He was earlier arrested for unlawfully breaking into the home of a resident in the area but was granted bail after court proceedings.

Meanwhile the police has commenced investigations into David’s possession of the police items and ammunition.