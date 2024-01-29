The Member of Parliament for the Sefwi Wiawso, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has congratulated the newly-elected parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

In a state, the two-term lawmaker extended his heartfelt congratulations to Festus Bumakama Agyapong on his well-deserved victory as the 2024 parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party.

He indicated that the triumph not only belongs to him but serves as a victory for the entire party, marking the beginning of the journey towards another success on December 7, 2024.

According to him, he is immensely grateful to the numerous party delegates across the constituency for placing their trust and confidence in Festus Bumakama Agyapong, the parliamentary candidate-elect to take over from his stewardship.

He pledged to uphold this trust with unwavering commitment and support for him to win the seat.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie further admonished his party members to uphold and respect the decisions made by the party delegates. Moreover, he urged all supporters and sympathizers of NPP to rally behind Festus Bumakama Agyapong as the parliamentary candidate and join hands in ensuring his victory for the New Patriotic Party.

“To the other aspirants, I extend my best wishes for the future and call upon them to unite with us as a strong team to safeguard the seat and strive for further victories, both for our presidential and parliamentary candidate, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Festus Bumakama Agyapong.

Together, we can achieve great success, and breaking the 8 is possible when we all come together to fight for our party’s cause” he added.

The Sefwi Wiawso NPP parliamentary primary was very fiery between five aspirants; Festus Bumakama Agyapong, Golly Antwi Boasiako, Yaw Atta Boamah, Martin Bornye, and Dr. Xavier Annor. After a successful voting, Festus Bumakama Agyapong obtained 592 votes out of the 874 votes cast making him the winner of the contest.