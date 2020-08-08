Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM in July, asserted that the late President Atta Mills warned him against attacking former president Rawlings as that would end his political career.

According to him, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) approached him to attack Mr Rawlings verbally, but seeking advice from his deceased mentor – Prof Mills – he was told never to think of attacking the founder of the party.

“When I went to the president and told him so and so person says I should go after Rawlings, the President exclaimed, herh!! Koku, sit down. And he said, Koku, never, never, never insult Rawlings in your life. The people making this request from you, want to trap and destroy your political career,” he stated as being the words of Prof Mills to him.

Mr Anyhidoho’s assertion seems to have been corroborated by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, in is now controversial book “Working with Rawlings.”

In his book, the former Minister for Local Governance and Rural Development noted that the former aide to the late president Mills despite the frustration and exasperation experienced over ‘insults’ rained on by Mr Rawlings to which he constantly complained to his close associates (including Koku Anyhidoho), warned him (Koku Anyhidoho) never to go against or in anyway fight Mr Rawlings.

Mr Anyidoho feeling ‘vindicated’ by the corroboration made in Prof Ahwoi’s book, took to social media to scream, “I have been vindicated ooo.”

