An accident on the Sefwi Wiawso to Asawinso highway in the Western North region has claimed the lives of a driver and passenger.

The accident involved a V.I.P bus with the registration number ER-9955-16.

It occurred on Friday May 20, 2022 while the driver was negotiating a sharp curve but was unsuccessful and clashed into an uncompleted storey building.

Passengers onboard the bus told Adom News‘ Augustine Boah that, the driver since their departure from Accra was on his phone because he had a lot of parcels to deliver.

This, they believe might have taken his mind off the road leading to the accident.

Scores of passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries are undergoing treatment at the Asafo Government Hospital.

The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead upon arrival at same hospital.