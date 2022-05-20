The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has dismissed reports of ritual murder in Koforidua during the final funeral rites of the New Juaben Omanhene, Dasebere Oti Boateng and Queenmother, Nana Yaa Daani.

This was after videos of the alleged ritual killing have been widely circulated on social media.

In a statement, REGSEC has stated that, the video is false and has urged citizens to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

The statement signed by the Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong who doubles as the REGSEC chairman said no report of such incidence has been received from any district within the region.

It emphasised that, a number of security officers were deployed to ensure an incident-free burial rite at the funeral grounds as well as Koforidua and its environs.

It added the area is safe and peaceful.

Dasebere Oti Boateng and Nana Yaa Daani were laid to rest over the weekend.

Many dignitaries including President Akufo Addo, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other diplomats were in attendance to pay their last respects.

Read the full statement below: