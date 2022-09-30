It was a heartbreaking moment for relatives and loved ones as the mortal remains of 22-year-old aspiring nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey was laid in state.

The body was moved from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to the family house at Yeji in the early hours of Friday, September 30, 2022.

This was to facilitate the final funeral rites of the young lady following her gruesome murder a few weeks ago at Mankessim by Nana Onyaa Clark, the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom and a self-styled pastor, Michael Darko, who doubles as a fiancé of the deceased’s sister.

Traditional authorities poured libations amidst prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Scores of sympathisers, who trooped to the family house clad in red and black attires, could not control their tears.

It was rather a heart-wrenching sight to behold as her inconsolable mother, Grace Anodh clad in black and white could not bear the sight of the casket containing the remains of her daughter, Asor placed before her.

