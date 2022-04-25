Dunkwa-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region has been wrapped in red and black as the Denkyirahene Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III goes home.

Ahead of the final funeral rites on April 30, 2022, a six-day ceremony will be marked in his honour.

Interment activities have been scheduled from April 24 to 26, 2022 at Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Other activities which include a display of the rich Denkyira culture and tradition will also take place at Jukwa from April 27 to 30, 2022.

The traditional ruler died in 2015 but the funeral was delayed due to a dispute over the ownership of a building purported to be the ancient palace of the Denkyiras.

Coupled with a ban on funerals and noise in the area, several traditional rites and rituals are been performed by the funeral committee and kingmakers.

