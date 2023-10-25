Seven people have filed an ex-parte motion for injunction against the funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The Ga Manye died in December 2022, with the funeral scheduled for this weekend. Some rites have commenced ahead of the burial on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

However, the injunction, which was secured by the seven, including the family head of the Antie We of Kpone, Nuumo Emmanuel T. Antia We, leaves the ceremony in limbo.

Courts documents sighted by Adomonline.com suggests that, the Funeral Planning Committee has been restrained from going ahead with the ceremony for the next ten days.

The committee chaired by Nii Otintor II and all other persons involved in the planning have been restrained from handling, organising, touching, performing, or dealing with the remains of the late Queen Mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, in any manner.

The other plaintiffs are; Nii Addey Oba-Aasaa II, Ankobea of Antie We of Kpone, Shippi Antie I, Saduase Shippi Kpone, Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, Head of Naa Dedei Omaedru We Family of Faase, Accra, Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II and Oseahene of Ga Manye Stool and Principal Elder of the Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase Accra.

The rest are; Michael Nii Ofei Danso of unnumbered House Accra, Principal Elder of Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase Accra and Naa Yomofio, Linguist of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru We.

Read the full injunction below: