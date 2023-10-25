Mepe, situated in the Volta Region, is one of the towns enduring these dire conditions.

It is among the towns significantly impacted by the flooding in the Volta Region, which is one of the eight districts hardest hit by this man-made disaster.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) reported that more than 26,000 people have been displaced due to flooding in Mepe and other areas of the North Tongu district.

Weeks after the disaster, photojournalist, Samuel Moore toured the community, which is now submerged by water, to document the ongoing challenges and conditions faced by the residents.

