The Ga Traditional Council has cautioned the family of the late Queen Mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru III against enstooling her successor.

In a statement, the Council warned that failure to comply with this directive will have dire consequences.

The order is on the back of the alleged misconduct of the Family Head, Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, the family spokesperson, Asafoiatse Kotey-Ga, the children of the late Ga Manye, and the Ga Manye Weku in the run-up to the funeral of late Ga Manye.

“Instead of supporting it to organise a befitting funeral for the late Ga Manye and to respect the injunction contained under the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759) for persons to show respect to Chiefs and to hold them in high regard, the Family of late Naa Dedei Omaedru III chose to show disrespect and disregard and held the entire membership of Ga Traditional Council in contempt with attitudes aimed at causing grave embarrassment to the Council and disaffection towards it,” the statement bemoaned.

In addition, the Council, with immediate effect, has said it will no longer recognize Nii Kotey Ga as Asafoiatse of Asere Djorshie and should therefore cease to hold himself out as such.

In light of this, all subjects of Asere Djorshie and throughout the Ga State are not to accord him any such recognition.

The Ga Manye died in December 2022, but ahead of the funeral on Saturday, October 28, 2023, an injunction was secured by the seven, including the family head of the Antie We of Kpone, Nuumo Emmanuel T. Antia We.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement: