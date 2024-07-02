The Ga Traditional Council has urged full participation in the Homowo cleanup exercise to be led by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, from today, July 2, 2024.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Big Agenda, the head of Asafoaste and sanitation taskforce, Nii Kojo Nseni Mankata said any shop owner who fails to participate will be punished.

“When we get to any shop, we will ask for the owner to be sure he or she is part of the exercise and if it turns out the person is not involved, she or he will not have it easy,” he warned.

Nii Mankata admonished all traders and shop owners to fully comply with the directives for shops to be closed until the exercise ends.

“Ga Mantse toured the city and realised that Accra is engulfed with filth so he decided to introduce this exercise to help keep the city clean. This is an opportunity for shop owners to clean their frontages.

“If the Ga Mantse is stepping out to take part in the clean-up, who are you to stay home and expect the great king clean vintage for you?” he quizzed.

The one-month campaign, themed “Let’s Keep Accra Clean,” is designed to promote good waste management practices, improve environmental hygiene, and instill a sense of community ownership and responsibility towards maintaining a clean environment.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and other government agencies, targeting all 25 local government authorities within the Greater Accra Region.

Activities during the campaign will include household registration for organized waste collection services, education on effective waste management techniques, and strict enforcement of by-laws to ensure compliance with waste management regulations.

The Ga Mantse said the initiative is a non-political one, adding that environmental cleanliness is a concern for all residents, regardless of political affiliation.

