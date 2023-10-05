The management of Multimedia Group Limited, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, commiserated with the Ga Traditional Council over the passing of the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedro III.

The Multimedia delegation led by the Chief Human Resource officer, Nana Mbroh Elegba, presented drinks, bottles of water, and cash to the Council.

Nana Elegba pledged the company’s support through publicity and coverage of the final funeral rites.

He announced that the MGL was making available airtime worth GHC 100,000 towards such publicity activities including coverage of the main funeral.

He also signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the late Queen Mother on behalf of Multimedia.

The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, who passed away in December 2022, is slated for October 15–31, 2023.

Offices and shops in the Central Business District in the Greater Accra Region are to be closed for three days during the funeral.

The Funeral Committee and the entire Ga Traditional Council were grateful for the gesture and pledged to keep the media conglomerate posted on all activities lined up for the funeral.

They used the opportunity to urge the public to abide by all arrangements put in place for the funeral, especially the ones that have to do with restrictions on human movements during the funeral.

Check out more photos below: