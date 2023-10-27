The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, are underway at the Ga Mantse palace in North Kaneshie, Accra.

At the palace, there are red and black decorations everywhere which signify mourning.

All activities line up as the Ga state pays last respect to its queen mother are going smoothly as planned.

The activities started on Thursday, with Asafo companies (warriors) parading the streets of Accra amid the firing of muskets.

On Friday, a procession and display of the rich Ga culture and dance with the Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei (men and women warriors), took place.

This preceded a vigil scheduled for Friday night.

Shops are also not to be opened on Saturday October 28 in reverence to the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Visitors to the Greater Accra regional capital are greeted with red and black ribbons at all majors intersections.

Adomonline.com’s photojournalist, Joseph Odotei, was at the palace and captured some exciting scenes.

