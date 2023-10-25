The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the amendment of an earlier letter from the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiku Tsuru II, on the funeral of the late Ga Manye.

According to GES, no school in the Greater Accra Region will be closed down on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Acting Director of Education, Stephen Abamfo, addressed to all Metro Municipal District Directors, Regional Managers of Educational Units, and Heads of Second Cycle Institutions in the region.

Initially, schools were scheduled to close down on Thursday and Friday.

However, the circular has explained that, the new date is in line with a revision of an earlier directive communicated by the Funeral Planning Committee of late Naa Dedei Omaedru II.

ALSO READ: