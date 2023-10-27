The Planning Committee for the funeral of Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III has announced a number of activities for the final service.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, preceding a vigil on Friday, October 27.

The funeral service is expected to attract various paramount chiefs and bigwigs including President Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State, and several foreign dignitaries.

The Council has stated that, there will be both Christian and traditional burial rites for the late queen mother.

There will be a Thanksgiving service at Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday.

The activities lined up include a procession of Ga chiefs and their flags, burial rituals and musketry, and a procession of flags to the casket by Asafoianyemei.

Read below the full line-up:

WORKING COPY FOR GA MANYE PROGRAM

FRIDAY VIGIL

6 pm: Short Service

6.30pm Adesa Taloi

Nii Kwardey Ntreh

Saayei

SATURDAY

9-11 AM CHRISTIAN BURIAL RITES

11-11.30am Short break for chiefs

11.45am Procession of Ga chiefs and their flags

Ga Chiefs seated – Rendition of King Tackie song by Lumina

12pm TRADITIONAL BURIAL RITES

The arrival of Paramount Chiefs from various Traditional Councils, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and National House of Chiefs. (to be led by Asafoiatsemei and Asafoianyemei)

Procession of Asafo flags

Otsiamifoi bid farewell led by the Gã Paramount Otsiami

Mãnyemei bid farewell led by head of Mãnyemei

Lumei bid farewell

Dzasefoi (“Kingmakers”)

Sentsemei (“Stool elders”) etc Mãntsemei bid farewell

Bringing Out The Casket

Asafoiatsemei, Asafoianyemei procession of flags to the casket

Rituals to bring out the casket

Casket brought out in procession:

The flags

Asafoianyemei with casket supported by Asafoiatsemei

The casket is placed on a catafalque

Burial Rituals

Asafoi atsemei and Asafoi anyemei circle around the casket

Prayers of the Dzaasefoi and Weku Nukpai over Casket

Slaughtering of Goat

Musketery

Asafoi atsemei and Asafoi anyemei circle around the Casket with muskets and Kple

Heads of Asafo give 7-gun salute led by Ga Asafo

Asere

Abola

Gbese Sempe Akpagaadzen Otublohum Ngleshie

Gun salute by the Asafoi atsemei and nyemei of the other regions Asafo war songs and Lighting of gunpowder around the Casket

Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III farewell dance

All stand

Asafo carries the casket 3 X waist high round the park

Casket dances all styles represented by the drums on the park

Mãnye Naa Dedei Omaedru bids farewell to specific chiefs and various dignitaries dignitaries touch the casket three times to bid farewell to her as well.

Final round for Naa Dedei to say farewell to all guests

Moving to Final Destination

Asafoi atsemei and nyemei now carry the casket on their head towards Accra. All chiefs exit to wait at their palaces for the casket to pass by for final farewell casket leaves Accra to final private destination.

Possession by the Woyei and Wohii

SUNDAY

10am THANKSGIVING SERVICE AT THE HOLY TRINITY CATHEDRAL

FINAL RITES AT GA MANTSE PALACE