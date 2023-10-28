Hundreds of mourners on Saturday thronged the Ga Mantse’s Palace at North Kaneshie for the final funeral rites of the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Chiefs, elders, clergymen, security heads, well wishers and sympathisers continue to throng the funeral grounds amidst drumming, singing and dancing with the firing of muskets.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumi, and their wives; Rebecca and Samira as well as Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare and former Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare were present.

President Akufo Addo and Wife

Rt, Rev Mike Oquaye

Several NDC and NPP parliamentarians, Ministers, government officials, among others, also came to pay their last respects.

Mourners were clad in red and black apparel to match the colours at the funeral grounds.

There was the display of the rich culture and traditions of the Ga state and its people, much to the admiration of the mourners.

Drumming, singing, blowing of flutes, and dancing amidst the deafening sounds of muskets fired by the Asafoatsemei (warriors of the Ga State) to signify royalty and the significance of the late Ga Manye.

There was also a procession of the various Asafo flags in Ga State.

Naa Omaedru III, known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah, passed away on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence in Accra.

She was 88 years old.

Naa Dedei reigned for 59 years and was dedicated to public and voluntary service, advocating for peace, education, and opportunities for young people, particularly girls.

Adomonline.com’s photojournalist was at the funeral grounds and captured these scenes: