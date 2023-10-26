An Accra High Court has set aside an injunction against the funeral of the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaeduru II.

Some seven on Wednesday secured an interim injunction against the funeral over claims they had been sidelined by the Ga Traditional Council in the organisation.

But the court presided over by His Lordship, Patrick Baayeh, who granted the injunction on has said it was an error.

The injunction was set aside on Thursday following the filing of an affidavit opposing the earlier decision.

“I am of the view that the Order of Interim Injunction granted on 25th October 2023 was made in error. The Applicants failed to give the Court the true state of affairs.”

“In fairness to the parties, therefore, the Order of Interim Injunction granted on 25th October 2023 is hereby set aside,” the affidavits read in parts.

The court has therefore ordered, “Any party desirous of proceeding may come on notice to the other party for a proper evaluation of the evidence from both sides.”

