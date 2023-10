President Nana Akufo-Addo, has joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn with the Ga State as it pays last respects to the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The funeral is underway at the Ga Mantse Palace at North Kaneshie in Accra.

The President was accompanied by his wife and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Akufo Addo and Wife

Other political bigwigs and government officials were also present to commiserate with the family and the Ga Traditional Council.

