Ghanaian-UK-based disc jockey, Chloe Sintim has married in a lovely ceremony which has got fans talking.

Chloe and her partner Rodney have proven to fans they share a unique love story.

The couple defined elegance and class with their wedding ensembles, plush decorations, among others for the ceremony.

One thing that has caught the attention of social media users is the beautiful bride’s spaghetti strap kente gown for her traditional marriage in Ghana.

She has her make-up flawlessly done and her hair held up in a pony with the edges neatly laid.

Her gorgeous bridesmaids also wore matching purple corseted lace dresses and gold strappy heels to support their friend on her big day.

The video shared on Instagram by dewharton.photography and decorvibesgh has had many commending the bride on her looks.

