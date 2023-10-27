The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is investigating the unfortunate passing of Nana Obeng, a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana, at the Ewim Polyclinic in Cape Coast.

Nana Obeng’s mother, Nelly Mills, said she brought her asthmatic son to the hospital to administer a nebulizer treatment to prevent an imminent asthma attack.

However, she alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead, which tragically led to her son’s death shortly after.

The Central Health Directorate has stated that, Nelly will have to wait for her answers after a thorough investigation and autopsy scheduled to last for the next two weeks.

