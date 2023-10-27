Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the basis for the voting of a candidate in an election should be based on competence and not religion.

According to Dr. Prempeh, the key determinant in an election should be one’s ability to bring the needed prosperity to the people.

Addressing gatherings of artisans and delegates from the Manhyia South constituency NPP on Friday, October 27, 2023, Dr. Prempeh highlighted Ghana’s history of peaceful coexistence among various religious groups.

“I, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, I was named after a Muslim and the Regional Chief Imam of the Ashanti Region is my brother. What this should tell you is that, in my family some are Christians and some are Muslims. This situation is also existent in a lot of families. It is therefore unacceptable to create divisions on religious lines” he said.

The lawmaker encouraged NPP members to take pride in the government’s achievements over the past seven years and actively advocate for the party’s platform. Despite the global challenges, he asserted that the government’s record reflects commendable performance.

“The unfortunate global happenings have made governments across the world unpopular, however the record will show that we have performed better even under these circumstances” he stressed.

The Energy Minister said the NPP had been better managers of the economy than the John Mahama led NDC and expressed optimism that the NPP was going to win the December 2024 elections.

Dr. Prempeh urged delegates of Manhyia South to exercise their democratic franchise peacefully on November 4, 2023 as the unity of the party is crucial for a decisive NPP victory in 2024.