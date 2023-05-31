The spokesperson for the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has denied claims that the minister celebrated his 55th birthday in Monaco, France.

Kofi Abrefa Afena in a press release issued on Wednesday, May 31, said these false reports have been given front page prominence in some newspapers.

He stated that Dr Opoku-Prempeh was in Ghana on his birthday, which was May 23, and even attended a meeting of the Economic Management Team.

He has, thus, asked citizens to disregard the reportage.

“On the 23rd of May, 2023 which marked the 55th birthday of Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, he was in Ghana and attended a meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT).

“On the same day, 23rd May, Dr Prempeh also attended a Board meeting of the governing Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC),” excerpt of the statement said.

“On 24th May, the day after, Dr Prempeh’s birthday, I was in his house in the morning, at his instance, where he recorded an appreciation message to his well-wishers for the love shown him on his birthday,” the statement added.