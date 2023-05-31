Ghana legend, Abedi Pele was at Selhurst Park on Sunday to witness the encounter between his sons, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew, as they played against each other on the final day of the Premier League season.

Jordan Ayew featured for the entire 90 minutes for Crystal Palace, while Andre Ayew made a late substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw.

The Ayew brothers’ clash on the field provided a touching moment for the family and showcased their talent and dedication to the game.

As the season came to a close, it was an opportunity for players to share their success with their loved ones, and Crystal Palace took to Instagram to celebrate these connections.

The club shared pictures of their players and their families, including a heartwarming snapshot of Jordan Ayew alongside his father, Abedi Pele.

Jordan has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace, particularly since the international break in March when Roy Hodgson took over as manager from Patrick Vieira.

During this period, he has scored three goals and provided three assists in 38 league games, contributing significantly to the Eagles’ success.

Meanwhile, Ayew joined Nottingham Forest in January and has made 13 appearances for the club, with 12 of them coming off the bench.

Although he hasn’t found the back of the net yet, his presence and experience undoubtedly made an impact on the team.

The two have been named in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar next month.

